Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Shares Gap Up to $29.61

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.61, but opened at $30.60. Ozon shares last traded at $29.68, with a volume of 22,249 shares changing hands.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average is $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
About Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)
Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.
