Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Shares Gap Up to $29.61

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.61, but opened at $30.60. Ozon shares last traded at $29.68, with a volume of 22,249 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average is $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OZON. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Ozon by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,948,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,742,000 after buying an additional 1,104,962 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ozon by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,541 shares during the last quarter. Rex Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ozon in the 2nd quarter worth $54,430,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ozon in the 2nd quarter worth $36,810,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ozon by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,374,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,580,000 after purchasing an additional 611,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

