P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Gap Up to $71.01

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $71.01, but opened at $74.11. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $72.44, with a volume of 312 shares trading hands.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.04.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $183.09 million during the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 35.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 121.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 164.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 529.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 95.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

