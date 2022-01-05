PAC Global Price Hits $0.0130 on Top Exchanges (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. PAC Global has a market cap of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00011812 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00104290 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006369 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $254.33 or 0.00545640 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000998 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 105.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000053 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.