Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) rose 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.87 and last traded at $13.79. Approximately 1,620 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 148,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

A number of research firms have commented on PTVE. Mizuho began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.42.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 9.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 8.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 14.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

