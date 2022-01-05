Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Acquired by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 96,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,980,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 21.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,392 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,389,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW stock traded down $16.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $527.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,959. The stock has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of -103.27 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.56 and a fifty-two week high of $572.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $527.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.08.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total value of $760,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total transaction of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,875 shares of company stock valued at $30,746,594 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.00.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.