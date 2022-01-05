Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,839 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PANW shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.00.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $524.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of -99.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $528.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $466.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.56 and a fifty-two week high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $776,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,875 shares of company stock worth $30,746,594 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

