Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRMRF shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

OTCMKTS PRMRF traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,617. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 3.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average of $14.72. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $20.52.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.18 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 38.74%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.0471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.49%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

