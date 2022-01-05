PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Dash Acquisitions Inc.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 1.2% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 2.8% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 5.7% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 0.7% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $194.94 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.15 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.85. The company has a market capitalization of $229.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.85.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

