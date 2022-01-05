Peercoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10,459.00 (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $20.96 million and $10,459.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peercoin has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peercoin alerts:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000136 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded 58.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,322,015 coins. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.