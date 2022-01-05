Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 60.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

PTON stock opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.39 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.26.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PTON shares. Westpark Capital downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Europe dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

In related news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 3,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $175,138.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 117,801 shares of company stock valued at $10,423,761 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.