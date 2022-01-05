Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Receives $40.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.71.

Several research firms have weighed in on PBA. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.43. The company had a trading volume of 28,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,238. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.45, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.45. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $34.73.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -820.80%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

