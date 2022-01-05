Pembroke Management LTD Acquires New Stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 517,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,272,000. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.99% of Construction Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,322,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,598,000 after acquiring an additional 62,710 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,098,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,286,000 after buying an additional 361,340 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 6,682.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,112,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,931 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,078,000 after purchasing an additional 275,179 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,407,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Shares of ROAD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.87. The stock had a trading volume of 554 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,904. Construction Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 78.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.62.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.