Pembroke Management LTD Boosts Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Bio-Techne comprises 2.8% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $36,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 101.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.00.

Shares of TECH stock traded down $12.83 on Tuesday, hitting $474.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,426. The business has a 50 day moving average of $489.54 and a 200 day moving average of $485.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $310.62 and a 12-month high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $14,288,528 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

