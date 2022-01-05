Pembroke Management LTD Has $23.07 Million Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Pembroke Management LTD reduced its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the period. Sprout Social comprises 1.7% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $23,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 7.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 76.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 3.6% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 0.7% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.82, for a total value of $2,296,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,613 shares of company stock worth $20,730,056. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.40.

Shares of SPT traded down $10.54 on Tuesday, reaching $76.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,747. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $145.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.57 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.36.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

