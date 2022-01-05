Pendal Group Ltd Acquires New Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,724,000 after buying an additional 4,191,567 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,837,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,912,000 after buying an additional 362,589 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,789,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,025,000 after buying an additional 47,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,397,000 after buying an additional 93,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,784,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,483,000 after buying an additional 863,619 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $603,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,569 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. Bank of America cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.62.

NYSE BJ opened at $65.51 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day moving average of $57.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

