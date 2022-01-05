Pendal Group Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,338 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 21.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $164.30 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

