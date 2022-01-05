Pendal Group Ltd Sells 35,167 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,341 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 35,167 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,453,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $397,080,000 after acquiring an additional 287,235 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,116,707 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $358,360,000 after acquiring an additional 251,323 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,419,702 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $278,217,000 after acquiring an additional 106,320 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,224,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,790,794 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $205,905,000 after acquiring an additional 28,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

NYSE BBY opened at $105.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.54 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.84 and a 200-day moving average of $112.86. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.