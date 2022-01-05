pEOS Price Reaches $0.0010 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded down 50.9% against the US dollar. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. pEOS has a market cap of $845,815.54 and $1,100.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00064292 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00077983 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.24 or 0.08177819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00079547 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,369.72 or 1.00418276 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007570 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official website is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

