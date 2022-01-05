Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €196.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €196.00 ($222.73) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €200.00 ($227.27) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €233.00 ($264.77) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($203.41) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($284.09) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €215.00 ($244.32).

Shares of EPA:RI opened at €215.70 ($245.11) on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($154.83). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €207.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of €193.73.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

