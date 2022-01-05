Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $12.25 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 157.35% from the company’s current price.

Shares of PPTA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.76. The company had a trading volume of 668 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,993. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44. Perpetua Resources has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $299.60 million and a PE ratio of -7.93.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Perpetua Resources will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

