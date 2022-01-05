Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Brokerages expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to post $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Perrigo posted sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year sales of $4.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Perrigo.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Perrigo news, Director Bradley A. Alford purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.88 per share, with a total value of $479,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd W. Kingma bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 49,955 shares of company stock worth $1,818,392 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,047,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,048,000 after purchasing an additional 556,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,385,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,541,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perrigo stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $39.99. The stock had a trading volume of 65,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,464. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.36. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -51.06%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perrigo (PRGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.