Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Gap Down to $29.45

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.45, but opened at $28.56. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares last traded at $28.99, with a volume of 1,065 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.99. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,882,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,126,000 after purchasing an additional 30,852 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 610,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 516,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 497,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 59,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 493,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 72,575 shares in the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.