Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) Short Interest Down 67.9% in December

Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the November 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PAIC stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,358. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16. Petra Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAIC. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Petra Acquisition by 2,631.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 539,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after buying an additional 520,053 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petra Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,074,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Petra Acquisition by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 488,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 174,447 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of Petra Acquisition by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 300,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 148,166 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petra Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $567,000.

Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

