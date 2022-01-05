PFG Advisors Acquires 3,670 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDX opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $58.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.618 dividend. This represents a $19.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 35.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

