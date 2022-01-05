PFG Advisors Has $362,000 Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

PFG Advisors cut its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $182.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.80. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $161.95 and a one year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.