PFG Advisors Has $417,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

PFG Advisors trimmed its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $86.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.42. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.32 and a 1 year high of $95.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

