PFG Advisors Raises Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,490,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 282.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,136,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,672,000 after buying an additional 839,721 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,693,000 after buying an additional 752,683 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,262,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,607,000 after buying an additional 595,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,931,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.