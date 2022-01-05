PFG Advisors Sells 198 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter.

FPX stock opened at $120.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.07. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $108.79 and a 1-year high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

