Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PFE. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

Pfizer stock opened at $54.53 on Wednesday. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.67. The stock has a market cap of $306.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.8% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 7.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

