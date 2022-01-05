PieDAO DOUGH v2 Trading Down 1.9% Over Last Week (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000909 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market cap of $6.19 million and $28,923.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00051832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006509 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 87,161,996 coins and its circulating supply is 14,782,646 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

