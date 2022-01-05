PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of PCN stock opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $18.31. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $19.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

