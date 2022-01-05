Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $19.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,233 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03.

In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) by 250.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

