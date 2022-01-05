PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMF)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 1.3% over the last three years.

Shares of PMF stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $15.04. The company had a trading volume of 13,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,028. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.61. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $15.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

