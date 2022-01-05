PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 23.0% over the last three years.

Shares of PNI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,582. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $12.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

