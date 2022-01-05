Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to post $71.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.10 million and the lowest is $70.37 million. Ping Identity reported sales of $63.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year sales of $295.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $294.41 million to $297.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $335.20 million, with estimates ranging from $322.01 million to $357.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $76.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.24 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PING shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.36.

Ping Identity stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.05. 42,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,150. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $320,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,601,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,840,350. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Ping Identity by 11.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ping Identity by 19.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 39,179 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 107,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 151,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 39,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 2,741.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 443,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,892,000 after acquiring an additional 427,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

