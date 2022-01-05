Piper Sandler Lowers Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Price Target to $9.00

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) had its target price cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 110.28% from the stock’s current price.

STIM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. dropped their price target on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research downgraded Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair downgraded Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of STIM opened at $4.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55. Neuronetics has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The stock has a market cap of $112.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.37.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Neuronetics will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neuronetics news, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 7,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $41,324.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Cascella bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STIM. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Neuronetics by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

