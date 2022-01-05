PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 638,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 2.61% of PJT Partners worth $50,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,924,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 987,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,493,000 after purchasing an additional 94,646 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 81,495 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 280,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,045,000 after purchasing an additional 71,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,019,000 after purchasing an additional 45,428 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $74.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.92. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $231.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.82 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.54%.

In related news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

