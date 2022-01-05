Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC) Senior Officer Sells C$19,800.00 in Stock

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC) Senior Officer Greg Ka Wai Wong sold 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total value of C$19,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,560,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$76,800.

Plato Gold stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.03. 365,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,294. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00. Plato Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03.

Get Plato Gold alerts:

Plato Gold Company Profile

Plato Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Good Hope Niobium project comprising 254 claims, which include 227 single cell mining claims and 27 boundary cell mining claims covering an area of approximately 5,146 hectares located in northwest of Marathon, Ontario.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Plato Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plato Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.