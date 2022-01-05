Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC) Senior Officer Sells C$19,800.00 in Stock

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC) Senior Officer Greg Ka Wai Wong sold 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total value of C$19,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,560,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$76,800.
Plato Gold stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.03. 365,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,294. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00. Plato Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03.
Plato Gold Company Profile
