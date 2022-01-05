Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)’s share price traded down 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.30 and last traded at $30.32. 6,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 267,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.42%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,365,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,377,000 after acquiring an additional 122,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,654,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,386,000 after buying an additional 28,240 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,310,000 after buying an additional 103,939 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,358,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,908,000 after buying an additional 333,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 96.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 917,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after buying an additional 449,376 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

