PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 8,146 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 210,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $15,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20,636 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000.

Shares of EFAV opened at $76.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.46 and a 200 day moving average of $76.85. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

