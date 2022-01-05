PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99,181 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.79% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $15,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XHB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,749,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000.

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $85.09 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.46.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

