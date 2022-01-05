PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 226,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,277 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $16,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Snap by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Snap by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Snap by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 52.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $51,993,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $145,533.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,459,225 shares of company stock worth $80,918,361.

Shares of SNAP opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.83 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.09.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

