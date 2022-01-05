PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $13.13 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,417 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $13,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.54.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $441.51 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.64 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.83. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

