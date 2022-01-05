PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 170,487 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 202,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170,487 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $10,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 4,925.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 134.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 400.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 33.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In related news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $116,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $895,475. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALLY. Raymond James began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.47.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.48 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.55. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 12.15%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.