PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 908 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,473 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $14,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $642,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 54.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,842 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 108.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,388 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $232.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $156.02 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.17 and its 200-day moving average is $210.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.