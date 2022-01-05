PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $12,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE:VLO opened at $78.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.09 and its 200 day moving average is $71.18. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of -72.03, a PEG ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently -359.63%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Barclays boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.