Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) Announces GBX 2 Dividend

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

PCFT opened at GBX 177.29 ($2.39) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 174.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 168.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £498.06 million and a P/E ratio of 3.56. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 137 ($1.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 182 ($2.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

