Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) Announces GBX 2 Dividend

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
PCFT opened at GBX 177.29 ($2.39) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 174.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 168.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £498.06 million and a P/E ratio of 3.56. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 137 ($1.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 182 ($2.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.
Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Company Profile
