PolkaDomain (NAME) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,545.00

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. During the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaDomain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaDomain has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $3,545.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00063555 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00076542 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,791.94 or 0.08193995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00080666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,354.24 or 1.00166650 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007536 BTC.

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,100 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaDomain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaDomain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaDomain using one of the exchanges listed above.

