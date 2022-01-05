Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $93.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Popular, Inc. is a diversified, publicly owned bank holding company. The corporation’s principal subsidiary, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, has one of the largest retail franchise in Puerto Rico, operating numerous branches and automated teller machines. The Bank also operates branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, and New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Hovde Group began coverage on Popular in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Popular in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $86.32 on Tuesday. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $87.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Popular will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Popular’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

In related news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $832,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $353,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,719 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,419,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Popular by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,908,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,220,000 after buying an additional 475,111 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Popular by 2,876.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 351,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,283,000 after buying an additional 339,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Popular by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,273,000 after buying an additional 306,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Popular by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 380,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,523,000 after buying an additional 220,651 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

