Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.81. Powell Industries shares last traded at $30.52, with a volume of 29,871 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Powell Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.56. The firm has a market cap of $357.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.33. Powell Industries had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Powell Industries by 27.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:POWL)

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

